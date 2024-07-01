Seniors will be there in CT and WTC; next T20 captain to be decided by selectors: Jay Shah

Bridgetown: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Monday asserted that "seniors will be there" in next year's Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final if India qualifies for it, while a decision on whether Hardik Pandya succeeds Rohit Sharma as the next T20 captain will be taken solely by the selectors.

Talking to select media here, Shah lauded the contribution of senior players in the side's T20 World Cup triumph at the end of which skipper Rohit, senior batting star Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the shortest format's international assignments.

"Transition has already happened with three greats retiring," Shah said when asked about his thoughts on the team's next phase following the retirement of the seasoned trio.

"The way this team is progressing, our target is to win the World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy. There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there," he added.