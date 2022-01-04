Shardul shines as South Africa bowled out for 229

Sensational Shardul sends South Africa packing for 229; India trail by 27 runs

Thakur, 30, posted career best figures of 7-61 -- the best return by an Indian bowler in a Test against South Africa

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 04 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 19:58 ist
India's Shardul Thakur (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Lungi Ngidi. Credit: Reuters Photo

 India seamer Shardul Thakur took seven wickets as South Africa managed a slender lead of 27 runs before being bowled out for 229 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

Keegan Petersen (62) and Temba Bavuma (51) scored half centuries in the home team’s reply to India’s 202 after the tourists had won the toss on Monday and elected to bat.

Thakur, 30, posted career best figures of 7-61 -- the best return by an Indian bowler in a Test against South Africa -- and single-handedly removed the home top order after South Africa resumed on 35-1 overnight.

Thakur also took the last two wickets after the South Africa tail wagged, delivering potentially precious runs as the Wanderers wicket is expected to increasingly favour the seamers as the test progresses. 

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
South Africa
Sports News
Cricket
Shardul Thakur

What's Brewing

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 