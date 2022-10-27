Sensational SKY lights up Sydney

The tension and vibe of four nights previously was conspicuous by its absence, the sense of breathless anticipation nowhere in evidence. To fans of both sides, India vs Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday was the final before the final of the T20 World Cup. Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground was a more relaxed affair, the result pretty much a formality long before the first ball was bowled even in a tournament marked by several dramatic results and stunning upsets.

India are perched at No. 1 in the ICC T20I team rankings, Netherlands are a modest 17th. India are a thoroughly professional outfit with access to the best facilities in the world; the Dutch still belong to the amateur era and only come together as a unit before tournaments, balancing their cricketing aspirations with the demands of a day job to make ends meet.

The first meeting between the two teams in international T20 cricket was expected to be one-way traffic and so it turned out, but an exhilarating innings by Suryakumar Yadav ensured that apart from the result, the 36,426 fans who lent a festive touch to the proceedings took home happy memories from one of the more iconic venues in the world.

The SCG strip traditionally has a reputation of playing slower than other pitches in the country. That this was the evening’s second match on the same surface – South Africa had drubbed Bangladesh earlier in the day – meant batting would be a challenge as the day wore on. It was understandable therefore that no one really had a measure of the conditions. No one, that is, apart from Suryakumar.

The leading run-scorer in T20I cricket this year is in the middle of the most purple patch, and he reaffirmed his status as the most complete batsman in the Indian team with a breathtaking compilation that totally masked the slow, two-paced nature of the track. Blazing to an unbeaten 51 off a mere 25 deliveries, he provided the impetus the innings so badly needed after Rohit Sharma opted to bat. Just 53 for one after nine overs, India turned it on in the second half to power away to 179 for two, the final tally boosted by half-centuries from the skipper and Virat Kohli, who was Suryakumar’s ally during an entertaining third-wicket alliance of 95.

Netherlands had to bat out of their skin, and then some, to come anywhere close to that total. There was neither stability nor momentum to their chase once Bhuvneshwar Kumar came up with a first spell of 2-2-0-1. As the going got tougher, Netherlands wilted expectedly, in the end hanging on for grim life as they finished on 123 for nine to go down by 56 runs. The massive win propelled all-win India to the top of Group 2.

KL Rahul’s middling run continued as he was adjudged leg before to Paul van Meekeren – the ball was missing leg but the batsman chose not to review the decision – to leave Rohit and Kohli with the resurrection act. Neither could claim to have been on top of things, what with the ball gripping the surface and defeating free stroke-production. Rohit alternated between exasperated heaves and sweet connections to dominate a second-wicket stand of 73, but it wasn’t until Suryakumar bustled in, all intent, that Kohli hit his straps.

While Suryakumar drove beautifully through and over the covers or shuffled across and targeted the leg-side with patented whip-flicks, Kohli ran like a man possessed. The two men clearly enjoy batting with each other, and their chemistry manifested itself in unalloyed entertainment for all but the Netherlands bowlers, who leaked 126 in the last 11 overs and were given a harsh lesson on the realities of life in the fast lane.