Setback for India as Pujara, Rahane fall in start of Day 3 of 3rd Test against South Africa

India got off to a poor start on Day 3 of the title-deciding 3rd Test against South Africa with under-fire batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara being dismissed within a spam of two overs.
At the time of writing the visitors were at 76/4 with skipper Virat Kohli and wicket keeper Rishabh Pant on the crease. They lead the hosts by 89 runs.
More to follow...
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria
Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai
NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus
DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?
Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties
Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter
New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector