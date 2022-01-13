Day 3: Poor start for India as Pujara, Rahane fall

Setback for India as Pujara, Rahane fall in start of Day 3 of 3rd Test against South Africa

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 13 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 14:56 ist
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (R) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) with teammates. Credit: Reuters Photo

India got off to a poor start on Day 3 of the title-deciding 3rd Test against South Africa with under-fire batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara being dismissed within a spam of two overs.

At the time of writing the visitors were at 76/4 with skipper Virat Kohli and wicket keeper Rishabh Pant on the crease. They lead the hosts by 89 runs.

More to follow...

India
South Africa
Sports News
Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara
Ajinkya Rahane
Virat Kohli

