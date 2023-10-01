Shadab Khan: Floored by Rohit's talent, fascinated by 'Singham' and enamoured by Hyderabadi cuisine

"Conditions will change as we will be playing in different venues and we have to adapt to conditions very quickly and also fitness-wise as it's a long tournament and the Asia Cup saw some fast bowlers getting injured (Naseem Shah). So fitness will be a concern for all teams but hopefully not for us as we lost one of the key players already."

Shadab believes in the old cricketing saying that batters win you games and bowlers win you tournaments. He also backed under-fire opener Fakhar Zaman.

"Babar, Rizwan, Iman are our consistent players and this is my feeling that the team that bowls well will win the World Cup. It will be difficult to contain the batsmen and pick wickets given the nature of flat tracks and short boundaries. We have world class bowlers and as a bowling unit if we perform well we will become champions," he said.