Shadab's run ends but this could just be the beginning

In the last three days, Shahan Shadab has scored two centuries, picked up ten wickets in an innings and scored a double-century on Friday for Shri Ram Global School in the Under-14 BT Ramaiah Shield for Group I, Division III teams.

And his father - Sameer Shadab - mused that the purple patch has something to do with not being selected for the State Under-14 team last year.

"He was not very happy with being ignored, and used that to fuel him," Sameer told DH while Shahan was out playing with his friends after an entire day of organised cricket. "But he's in such a zone now that even when I told him about being written about in the papers, he said 'oh, okay' and went back to sleep."

While Sameer continued to be amused by Shahan's lackadaisical reaction to new-found 'fame', he credited coach Sai Kiran of Whitefield Academy for ensuring that the 13-year-old opening batter and medium pacer remains grounded.

During the course of the conversation, Sameer revealed that he quit his job as the vice-president of Accenture a couple of years ago to help hone Shahan's skills. "His mother works in a high post at SAP Labs so she insisted that she will take care of things at home, while I focus on Shahan," says the father of two boys - the elder one is an athlete pursuing engineering.

In a way, Sameer says, the two-year break due to Covid-19 is another reason for the seventh-grader's success. "He was suddenly more determined and more focussed, that's when I knew he was going to do something good this season," he says.

While Sameer comes up with numbers and figures to reiterate Shahan's consistency, the youngster returns from play time.

"It feels like a dream," he says, stuttering in excitement. "Who would have thought I would pick up ten wickets? It's like a dream, nothing like this has happened to me before."

As for the scoring spree, he says: "I think I had a mental block, I was unable to get past 130 for a long time so now that I have scored 230, I can think of bigger scores, and being more consistent."

You can tell Shahan isn't being hubristic, he's only trying to make the most of what is in front of him.

In that vein, his 204-ball 230 carried SRGS to 307 for 2 in 50 overs. In response, AC School rode on Roger's unbeaten 115 to reach 310 for 2 in 38 overs and enter the semifinals.

Not the ideal end to a run so brilliant, but at least Shahan can now be rest assured that his name will remain in demand for some time to come.

Brief scores (quarterfinals): Shri Ram Global School: 307/2 in 50 overs (Shahan Shadab 230, Monish Gowda 28) lt to AC School: 310/2 in 38 overs (Kaniskh 40, Prajith 84, Roger 115 n.o., Gnan 25 n.o.).

The Sports School: 401/9 in 50 overs (Athreya Bhat 137, Tansh Krishna M 87, Jami Tanay 33, Pranav DR 32; Hrithvek 4-80, Dharsh MD 2-45) bt Sudarshan Vidya Mandir: 90 all out in 22.4 overs (Jemi Tanay 2-14, Rushil Balal 2-22, Krithik 2-10).

St Joseph’s School: 162/6 in 50 overs (Vihaan Negi 47 n.o., Rohan P 34; Rithwik Kumar 2-28) lt to Vydehi School of Excellence: 163/1 in 34.2 overs (Chirag P 76 n.o., Rithwik Kumar 57 n.o.).

Euro School, Whitefield: 92 all out in 36.1 overs (Vihaan Desai 29; Aman Mund 3-8, Purav 2-14) lt to Presidency School, Bangalore North: 94/4 in 19.5 overs (Aryan T 42 n.o.).