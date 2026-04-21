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Shafali climbs two spots to sixth in ICC rankings for batters, Mandhana slips

Shafali struck a 57 off 38 balls in the second T20I in Durban last Sunday, but India lost to the hosts by eight wickets, slipping to 0-2 in the series.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:06 IST
Sports NewsCricketShafali VermaICC

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