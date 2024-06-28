Shafali Verma becomes fastest woman double-centurion in Test cricket

Chennai: Dashing India opener Shafali Verma smashed the fastest double-century in the history of women's Test cricket, eclipsing Annabel Sutherland of Australia during the one-off Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Shafali, 20, scored her double ton off just 194 balls, bettering Sutherland's feat, which came off 248 balls against South Africa earlier this year.

Shafali also became the second Indian after former skipper Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket after almost 22 long years here.