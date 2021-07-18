Shakib leads Bangladesh to series win in Zimbabwe

Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh to series win in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe posted a competitive 240 for nine in their 50 overs, but the tourists chased the total down with five balls remaining

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 18 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 23:23 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored an excellent unbeaten 96 as Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three wickets in their second One-Day International at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Zimbabwe posted a competitive 240 for nine in their 50 overs, but the tourists chased the total down with five balls remaining, largely thanks to Shakib's unbeaten half-century which came off 109 balls.

Also Read | ICC welcomes Mongolia, Tajikistan and Switzerland as new members

After the home side elected to bat, Wessley Madhevere (56) top scored but found little support in the lower order, as left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam (4-46) was the pick of the bowlers.

Bangladesh were in trouble at 173 for seven in their reply, before Shakib and Mohammad Saifuddin (28 not out) put on an unbeaten 69 in 10.4 overs for the eighth wicket to see them to victory.

The third ODI will be played at the same venue and will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

Shakib Al Hasan
Zimbabwe
Bangladesh
Cricket
sports
Sports News

