Shamar Joseph inspires Windies to first Test win against Australia since 1997

West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph bowled through pain to rip through a shellshocked Australia on Sunday and help deliver an extraordinary eight run upset for his inexperienced side on day four of the second Test in Brisbane.

Forced to retire hurt from a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening, Joseph bounced back to claim six wickets in a session and 7-68 overall to lift West Indies to their first test win Down Under since 1997, as Australia were bowled out for 207 in pursuit of 216.

Australia's new opener Steve Smith (91 not out) farmed the strike to protect Josh Hazlewood (0), but it was to no avail as Joseph sent the tailender's off-stump flying to register the win which sent the tourists running in celebration at the Gabba.

Before the West Indies were dismissed for 193 in their second dig, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had courageously declared at 289-9 with his side still behind the visitors' first innings total of 311.

Australia prevailed by 10 wickets in the first test in Adelaide, as the series ends 1-1.

Joseph, who had been sent to the hospital for scans, recovered sufficiently by day four to bowl over Cameron Green (42) and Travis Head, who made a king pair, in consecutive deliveries to keep alive West Indies' hopes.