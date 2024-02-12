'Shame for series & sport...': Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli's absence against England

Cape Town: Former pacer Stuart Broad says the ongoing India-England Test series is the most evenly-matched contest that he has seen between the two sides but the visitors have a strong chance of emerging triumphant as the 'fire, passion and competitiveness' of Virat Kohli is missing from the home team's arsenal.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the just-concluded SA20, where he was a commentator, Broad said the absence of Kohli due to personal reasons is a downer but the matches so far have been engrossing.

The five-match series is locked 1-1 and the two teams will now square off in the third game in Rajkot, beginning February 15.