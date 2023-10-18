Shami, Ashwin will have to bide their time: Bowling coach Mhambrey

Mohammed Shami has been doing everything that has been asked of him, Ishan Kishan has done whatever has been expected from him, R Ashwin didn't disappoint in the only match he has played so far. Then there is Suryakumar Yadav, a proven match-winner. All four would walk into any playing XI, but not in the current Indian XI which is playing like a dream.
All four have almost been regulars in India's optional "nets" in an attempt to keep themselves match-ready in case the need arises and it's obviously tough for the team management to leave these players out.
"See, honestly, it is never an easy decision," bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said here on Wednesday, ahead of India's clash against Bangladesh. "But I think the conversations are around, we had a clear chat with him (Shami). Whenever we select a squad, the message from us is very clear that we pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket. And I think sometimes you will miss out. And I think that's the communication that we have with him, we are very clear.
"Difficult decision, honestly, even with the quality that he brings to the team; new ball, death... Someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash (R Ashwin) will miss out. We go with the side that is the best on what surface we're playing. In that sense, he's (Ashwin) been a great lad. He understands that, he's a great team guy. I've never seen him grumpy; I haven't seen him complaining any time for any of the last few years that he's been with us.
"So having someone like that, a team guy in a team really helps. And I think credit goes to him. Even after so many years, I think he's there, he wants to do well for the team, he turns up every practice session, goes through the rigorous grinds and he keeps bowling," he said.
The former India pacer acknowledged the tough times the team faced without the services of Jasprit Bumrah. In the absence of the injured pacer, India's pace attack was depleted and had lost that cutting edge.
"Ask me about it man... It has been tough," said Mhambrey when asked how delighted he was to have Bumrah back.
"I thought the last few years -- a couple of years -- have been really tough. It is tough to miss someone like Bumrah. You have seen him in the last three games that he has played. What he brings to the table -- he is a world class bowler. He gives you that breakthrough that you require in the power plays. He's well-adapted to bowl in the middle overs and he's a top gun death bowler.
"I think in that sense, we really missed him. Glad that he's shaping well. And I think we must credit the staff back at the National Cricket Academy, the medical department, the physios out there, and out here as well. And they really worked hard behind the scenes for the last few years, from where he was and to get him out here. So, credit goes to them as well."