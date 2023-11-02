Shami fifer destroys Sri Lanka as India grab 302-run win; qualify for semis

A lethal bowling attack from the Indian side reduced Sri Lanka to a total of 55 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 358, the Lankan side lost a wicket on the very first ball, with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Pathum Nissanka.

The Sri Lankan batting order came trembling down with Siraj, who was the main man in the Asia Cup final, picking up 3 wickets in quick succession.

Carrying his fine form from the previous 2 matches, Shami was the main man for the hosts, with his 5/18.