Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 17:02 ist

The BCCI on Friday named seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted in a press release.

That Shami would replace Bumrah in the main squad was reported by PTI last month.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly. The tournament will be held from October 16 to November 13.

Bumrah has been ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to stress related injury on his back.

Shami had last played in T20 Internationals during the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

He was supposed to play in the six T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa but tested positive for CIVID-19 and had to remain in isolation. On return he had to prove his fitness before NCA approved his trip to Australia.

Shami has played 17 T20Is and has taken 18 wickets.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

T20 Word Cup
Sports News
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami

What's Brewing

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 