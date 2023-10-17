Shami's role is clear but there is no place for him in 'perfect playing XI'

There seems to be crystal clarity even on the batting front. Unlike the 2019 edition, the lead up of which saw the number four position become a game of musical chairs, Shreyas Iyer, if he is fit, is the clear choice in that position. Even though he oozes X factor, Suryakumar Yadav has to wait for his return.

Rohit Sharma has led from the front thus far and India look the team to beat in the World Cup. However, there are a few questions that need to be answered. Can the team rely on Hardik as the third seamer? Should Shami not play in place of Thakur as the latter has not yet been required with the bat at number 8?

Speaking to PTI, former chief selector MSK Prasad lauded the team's horses for courses approach.