Shanto hopes for improved batting

Chennai: When a team loses a Test by 280 runs despite the opposition managing just 376 and 287/4 declared, you know the problem lies with their batting. And Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was candid enough to admit it, hoping that his wards would orchestrate a turnaround in the second game in Kanpur.
“Overall, our first innings batting was not good,” said Shanto at the post-match press conference talking about his side's capitulation where they were shot out for 149 in 47.1 overs. “That was very important. If we could have had a partnership with the top order, then we would have been in a better position. That was one reason. We had a good partnership in the second innings. But in the first innings, we had a big loss. We should have been more careful in that area.
“It is very important to bat (strongly) in the first innings of a Test match. And as a top-order batsman, there will be a challenge. So, it is important how we cope up. The batters are working towards this but the result is not coming. I hope it will come. I think there was a challenge in the wicket but I don't want to give this as an excuse. We have to face this challenge.”
Bangladesh stepped foot in India on the back of a historic 2-0 Test series away in Pakistan. Shanto hailed the Indian bowling which was relentless but felt his batters need to be brave in the second game. “I am not going to compare as I think both the teams (Pakistan and India) have qualities. I think with the new ball, they (India) bowled really well. And from day 2 to day 3, I think the spinners come to play.
“They (India) have all quality bowlers, spin and pace both. But we cannot think too much about their strength. We have to really focus on our strength and believe in ourselves, how we can contribute for the team. There are a lot of experienced players on our side. I hope they will come back strongly. We have to just believe in ourselves. That is the most important thing.”
Published 22 September 2024, 19:42 IST