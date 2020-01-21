Dhawan ruled out of T20I series due to shoulder injury

Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand due to shoulder injury

  Jan 21 2020
  updated: Jan 21 2020
Shikhar Dhawan, wearing a arm sling post his onfield injury, speaks with a match official after India won the third and last one day international (ODI) cricket match of a three-match series between India and Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on January 19, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming five T20Is against New Zealand. This comes after his left shoulder was injured during the third ODI vs Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After being taken for an X-ray, Dhawan was seen with his left arm in a sling, which cast doubt over his participation in the New Zealand tour, starting Jan. 24 with a T20 match in Auckland.

Dhawan's absence from the Indian squad that left for New Zealand on Monday was further proof of the fact that he would not participate in the T20I series.

More to follow...

