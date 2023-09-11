Shoaib Akhtar takes dig at Babar Azam after rains spoil India vs Pak game

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has taken a dig at Babar Azam, who is leading the country in the ongoing Asia Cup, after yet another India vs Pakistan match was halted due to the rains in Sri Lanka.

Akhtar has said that it was a wise decision on Babar's part to choose bowling after he won the toss, but added that the Pak bowling attack was saved by the rains. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had provided a brilliant start to the Men in Blue, both scoring half-centuries.

Akhtar, who posted his thoughts in a short video on X (formerly Twitter) after rains stopped play yesterday (September 10), said that in the first match between the two sides in the ongoing tournament, it was India who got saved by the rains, but this time around, his own compatriots were the ones who should thank the weather.