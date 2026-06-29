Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

‘Shot selection is very important’: Sunil Gavaskar

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, during an interaction with select media on Monday, said playing according to the situation is very important in cricket rather than turning up with a preconceived idea.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 19:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 19:57 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us