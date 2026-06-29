‘Shot selection is very important’: Sunil Gavaskar

<p>Bengaluru: India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has hardly concealed his strategy of playing high-octane cricket, especially in T20Is, come what may. In the immediate aftermath of India becoming the first country to successfully defend the T20 World Cup in March, the Delhiite openly declared the era of 160-170 is over, and he wants his team to constantly target 200-plus totals no matter what. And he also said batters will be given the licence and insurance to play the hell-for-leather style.</p>.<p>While that ploy works without much fault on flat tracks, especially those in the sub-continent, in other places where there’s bounce in the wicket and nip in the air, it could go bust. Like it did against Ireland in Belfast where India were humbled 2-0 by the minnows with many batters getting out to questionable shots. </p>.<p>Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, during an interaction with select media on Monday, said playing according to the situation is very important in cricket rather than turning up with a preconceived idea.</p>.<p>“You know, in any form of the game and practically in any sport, I think you play the situation, and accordingly you try and play the shots that you think will get you the maximum results. So I think that is probably the need of the hour,” said Gavaskar.</p>.<p>“More than anything else, these are all professional cricketers. These are very highly skilled cricketers as we have seen over the years. But, sometimes, you know, it is a temperament where you get a bit carried away. Sometimes, you know, you get a little bit pressured and don't do the things that you normally do or choose the right options.</p>.<p>"Shot selection (while batting) and ball selection (while bowling) are important aspects. And I think it is over here that maybe the Indian team was found wanting in this two-match series, and hopefully lessons will have been learned from that so that we will have a much better performance when we take on England in a couple of days' time.”</p>.<p>The series against England, which involves three ODIs, will once again see the spotlight thrust firmly on the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Rohit eased back to full fitness with scores of 16, 48 and 78 against Afghanistan early this month, Kohli missed it due to a hamstring injury. Gavaskar reckoned the two superstars are used to such scrutiny and it's an inevitable part of an athlete's life.</p>.<p>"Look, they have been outstanding players over the last 17-18 years. I think the scrutiny has been on them ever since they started. Because when you are a young player making a debut, the scrutiny is on you, how you handle international pressure, international whether you have the temperament and the taste for international competition, international cricket. So the scrutiny starts from there, and it hardly ever ends as far as Indian cricket is concerned.</p>.<p>"They know how to handle that, they know how to handle the pressure, and they know that the only way is to keep on scoring runs, keep on taking the catches that come their way and affect the run outs."</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Note:</strong></span> Watch India tour of England, 1st T20I on July 1 from 10:00 PM IST, Live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony MAX.</p>