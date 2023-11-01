Iyer needs to regain his lost mojo

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer is exactly the kind of player you don’t know what to do with. Gifted with a range of strokes, he is a genuine match winner on his day. He can drop anchor if the situation demands and he can be that enforcer if the team needs. His last hundred, which came against Australia in Indore prior to the World Cup, was a perfect amalgamation of these two traits. And when he produces such innings, heavy on both style and substance, it’s hard to look beyond the right-hander for the crucial No. 4 spot.