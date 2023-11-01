Iyer needs to regain his lost mojo

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer is exactly the kind of player you don’t know what to do with. Gifted with a range of strokes, he is a genuine match winner on his day. He can drop anchor if the situation demands and he can be that enforcer if the team needs. His last hundred, which came against Australia in Indore prior to the World Cup, was a perfect amalgamation of these two traits. And when he produces such innings, heavy on both style and substance, it’s hard to look beyond the right-hander for the crucial No. 4 spot.
It’s, therefore, not surprising to see the kind of backing and faith the team management continues to repose in him despite his uncanny knack of throwing his wicket away after getting his eye in. It can be exasperating like it was when he threw his wicket away against England with an ill-conceived, ill-timed pull off Chris Woakes. The Mumbaikar just like that had thrown away another chance to justify the team management’s faith while giving voice to his detractors.
Admittedly, he has a problem with the short ball. While he keeps working on ways to negotiate those deliveries in the “nets”, the best way to deal with them in the middle of a tournament is to swallow your ego and duck under it. Once sorted, you aren’t going to get it easy at this level. Each team worth its salt in this tournament will try to exploit your weakness, and the trick is to stay ahead of them.
Iyer’s sequence of runs in the ongoing event read 0, 25*, 53*, 19, 33, 4. While these performances aren’t exactly poor, he could have done a lot more with a little more composure and commitment. There is a hint of both ego and frustration when he gets out against the run of play. As the tournament approaches its business end, India obviously can’t afford to have someone at No. 4 who appears the weakest link in an otherwise solid batting line-up.
During Tuesday’s optional practice session, the support staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, devoted most of their time to Iyer. He batted in length in three separate nets facing a combination of India bowlers, local net bowlers and throwdowns.
Needless to say he was fed a barrage of short balls by team’s throwdown specialists D Raghavendra and Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Seneviratne, who hurls the ball left-handed, and batting coach Vikram Rathour. Wearing chest guard, Iyer essayed several pulls with confidence. The challenge, however, is to replicate the same in a match situation. Iyer has fallen to the short ball twice in this World Cup - once in Dharamsala and then in Lucknow. The right-hander was the first in the “nets” and was the last to leave with Dravid holding an extra session with the batter.
After his century against Australia, Iyer had said that he keeps telling himself that the “competition is against himself.”
“It is about the mindset that I maintain especially when the chips are down. My mind was fluctuating at times but I was trying to stay away from the outside noise. As they say ignorance is bliss, so taking one step a time and staying in the present and not thinking about what happened and what will happen in the future.”
It hasn’t been easy being Iyer. Frequently plagued by injuries, he has feared for his career, doubted his abilities upon each comeback and felt lonely at times. Iyer once again needs to summon that mindset, recall the process that he followed to find success. And, fortunately, he has the support system to regain his mojo.