Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added to Asian Games, UK tour squad

Yadav does not feature in the 15-memeber squad announced by the BCCI for the Asian Games in Japan scheduled from September 19 to October 4.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 08:06 IST
Sports NewsCricketAsian GamesShreyas IyerVaibhav Sooryavanshi

Follow us on :

Follow Us