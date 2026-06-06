Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added to Asian Games, UK tour squad

<p>Shreyas Iyer has taken over the reigns of the India's T20I team from World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">BCCI </a>looks ahead at the 2028 World Cup and the Olympics. </p><p>Yadav does not feature in the 15-memeber squad announced by the BCCI for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asian%20games">Asian Games</a> in Japan scheduled from September 19 to October 4. It also announced a 16-member squad to Ireland and England later this month.</p><p>The inclusion of the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes him the youngest Indian to feature in an Indian squad. Meanwhile, pacer Prince Yadav, who impressed for Lucknow Super Giants in the recently concluded IPL, also got a call-up. </p><p>Hyderabad-based batter Tilak Varma has been named the vice-captain, while Axar Patel, who held the position for the T20 World Cup earlier in the year, retains his position in the team. </p><p> Jasprit Bumrah has been named for the Asian Games, but has been rested for the tour of the United Kingdom. Further, Ravi Bishnoi makes a comeback, while Kuldeep Yadav loses his spot. </p><p><strong>Asian Games squad:</strong> Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washinton Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.</p><p><strong>England and Ireland tour squad:</strong> Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washinton Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav. </p>