Shreyas Iyer set to be named India's T20 captain for England tour

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Shreyas Iyer will replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain for the England tour and Asian Games.
Key points
• New T20 captain
Shreyas Iyer will formally take over as India's T20 captain from Suryakumar Yadav during the selection panel meeting on June 6.
• Tour schedule
The UK tour includes two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs in England starting July 1.
• Vice-captaincy change
Tilak Varma is expected to be named vice-captain, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns his maiden senior team call-up.
• Suryakumar Yadav's exit
Suryakumar Yadav is being dropped from the squad due to poor form over 18 months, despite winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
• Asian Games squad
Two separate squads will be announced for the UK tour and the Asian Games in Japan, with Varma likely leading the latter.
Key statistics
5
Number of T20Is in England
3
Number of ODIs in England
15
Age of debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:29 IST