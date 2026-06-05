Shreyas Iyer set to be named India's T20 captain for England tour

Shreyas Iyer will replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain for the England tour and Asian Games.

Key points

• New T20 captain Shreyas Iyer will formally take over as India's T20 captain from Suryakumar Yadav during the selection panel meeting on June 6.

• Tour schedule The UK tour includes two T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is and three ODIs in England starting July 1.

• Vice-captaincy change Tilak Varma is expected to be named vice-captain, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns his maiden senior team call-up.

• Suryakumar Yadav's exit Suryakumar Yadav is being dropped from the squad due to poor form over 18 months, despite winning the T20 World Cup earlier this year.