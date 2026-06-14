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Homesportscricket

Shubman Gill, bowlers dominate as India win first ODI against Afghanistan

Gill started cautiously along with his opening partner Rohit Sharma.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 19:59 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 19:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanODI

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