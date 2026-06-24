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Homesportscricket

Shubman Gill climbs to No. 2 in ICC ODI rankings; New Zealand's Henry joins Bumrah as top-ranked Test bowler

Gill scored 84 and 154 runs in the first two matches in the ODI series against Afghanistan.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:15 IST
sportsVirat KohliShubman GillCricketNew ZealandJasprit Bumrah

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