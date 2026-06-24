Shubman Gill climbs to No. 2 in ICC ODI rankings; New Zealand's Henry joins Bumrah as top-ranked Test bowler

<p>Indian team captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shubman%20gill">Shubman Gill </a>on Wednesday has moved to the second spot in ICC ODI rankings for batters climbing three positions, while New Zealand pacer Matt Henry joined Jasprit Bumrah as the world's top ranked bowler in Test cricket. </p><p>New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell ranks is only 24 rating points ahead of Gill who is reaping the benefits of his big scores against Afghanistan in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series.</p>.<p>While he did not bat in the final ODI which India won by 9 wickets, Gill scored 84 and 154 runs in the first two matches of the series.</p>.<p>Apart from Gill, Ishan Kishan also moved up 21 positions to reach 43rd rank among batters while three Indian bowlers also made big gains in the latest rankings.</p>.<p>Arshdeep Singh moved up 16 positions to reach 22nd, Prasidh Krishna moved up 34 places to get to 58th while all-rounder Washington Sundar climbed 17 spots to reach joint 71st.</p>.'I am done with it': Virat Kohli rules out return to Test cricket.<p>Indian star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=virat%20kohli">Virat Kohli</a>, on the other hand, slipped to the third position after missing the Afghanistan series due to a hamstring injury while Rohit Sharma remained at the fourth position.</p>.<p>Shreyas Iyer moved up a spot up to 14th but KL Rahul slipped a couple of positions to be ranked 11th.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Henry, who took five wickets each in New Zealand’s huge victory of 253 runs in the second Test against England, rose to the No. 1 slot to share the position with Bumrah. It is after 36 long years that a New Zealand fast bowler has risen to the topmost ranking after Jack Cowie and Richard Hadlee. </p><p>England's stand-in skipper Joe Root rose two spots to reclaim No. 1 ranking in Tests batters. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>