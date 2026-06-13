Shubman Gill, debutants lead India's 7-wicket win against Afghanistan in first ODI

<p>Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with an unbeaten 84 off just 66 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, as India beat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan </a>by seven wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odi">ODI </a>at Dharamsala on Saturday. </p><p>Chasing a target of 195 in 25 overs in the rain curtailed match, India sailed through with 13 balls remaining. Gill was ably supported by Ishan Kishan (34 off 22), who returned to the ODI squad after almost three years, and KL Rahul, who finished with a flourish, scoring 39 runs off just 19 balls, including four fours and three sixes. </p><p>Gill got majority of his majestic boundaries against the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi and AM Ghazanfar after beginning with a soothing cover drive off pacer Zia Ur Rahman. Gill also took his Gujarat Titans team-mate Rashid Khan to the cleaners with six over mid-wicket standing out.</p><p>Rohit Sharma, playing for India for the first time since the South Africa ODI series in January, looked fluent for his 16 (16) but was unfortunate to get run out as Gill did not respond to a call. </p><p>Earlier, debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey picked up three wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Reddy got two apiece to restrict Afghanistan to 194 all out after Gill opted to bowl as rain delayed start of play. Not much time was lost once the skies cleared up, thanks to the recently installed subair drainage system here.</p>.Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz shatters records with 48-ball ton against India.<p>Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz launched a stunning counter-attack to register a breathtaking 48-ball century against India in a rain-curtailed encounter at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharamsala">Dharamsala</a> on Sunday. </p><p>The batter took to the attack as he raced to a 25-ball fifty before completing his century in just 48 balls. The whirlwind knock included eight fours and as many sixes as none of the bowlers were spared. Gurbaz would have been adjudged leg before on 14 but Arshdeep and India decided against taking a review.</p><p>That was all the luck Gurbaz needed to play a memorable knock. His ninth ODI hundred included eight fours and as many sixes. He put the bowlers including debutant left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/47 in 5 overs) under pressure with his aggressive strokeplay. Dubey's first two overs went for 26 runs with Gurbaz punishing his two short balls for a maximum over mid-wicket.</p><p>He was eventually dismissed for 102 off 51 balls as Nitish Kumar Reddy, who got his first ODI wicket, bowled a peach of yorker that uprooted the middle stump.</p><p>Gurbaz now has the fastest century for an Afghan batter, overtaking Ahmed Shehzad who had reached the milestone in 72 balls against Scotland back in 2010. It was also the second fastest century against India, only behind Shahid Afridi's 45-ball carnage in 2005.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>