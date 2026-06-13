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Homesportscricket

Shubman Gill, debutants lead India's 7-wicket win against Afghanistan in first ODI

Gill was ably supported by Ishan Kishan (34 off 22), who returned to the ODI squad after almost three years, and KL Rahul.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:48 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricket

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