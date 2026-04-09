Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for GT's slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season with a one-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring cliffhanger on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 05:55 IST
sportsShubman GillCricketGujarat TitansIPLDelhi Capitals

Follow us on :

Follow Us