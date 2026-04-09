Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for GT's slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-gujarat-titans-banking-big-on-the-tried-tested-3944777">Gujarat Titans</a> skipper Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League clash against Delhi Capitals, which they won in a thrilling last-ball finish here.</p><p>Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season with a one-run victory over the hosts in a high-scoring cliffhanger on Wednesday.</p><p>"Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi," said an IPL media advisory.</p><p>"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakh," it added.</p>.IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run in a thriller.<p>In a nail-biting contest, David Miller had a momentary lapse in judgment, refusing a single off the penultimate delivery from Prasidh Krishna before missing the final ball.</p><p>Kuldeep Yadav then failed to get past Jos Buttler's direct hit, as Delhi Capitals finished at 209 for 8 in their chase of Titans' 210.</p><p>Gujarat Titans will next take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday, while Delhi Capitals are set to face Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.</p>