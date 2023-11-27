JOIN US
Homesportscricket

Shubman Gill new captain of Gujarat Titans as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians

This comes after Hardik Pandya has been traded to Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 07:53 IST

Gujarat Titans has named Shubman Gill as captain to lead the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This comes as Hardik Pandya has been traded to Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans.

“As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one IPL championship and one appearance in the final. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," news agency ANI quoted Gujarat Titans as saying.

More to follow

(Published 27 November 2023, 07:50 IST)
