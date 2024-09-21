Shubman Gill reveals how he negated Bangladesh tweakers: 'I stepped down to unsettle spinners'

Chennai: Shubman Gill on Saturday went old-school in using his feet to nullify Bangladesh spinners on a pitch that had a hint of variable bounce, and the India batter said it was a part of his meticulous approach to unsettle the visiting tweakers.

Gill made an unbeaten 119 that led India to 287 for four declared in their second innings for a hefty overall lead of 514 on the third day of the first Test.

“Initially when I used to practice, especially against spinners, I used to step down trying to rotate. It's the same here because it's hard for bowlers to settle on a wicket like this where the odd one is turning but not all the balls are turning,” Gill told reporters in the post-day press meet.