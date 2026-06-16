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Homesportscricket

Shubman Gill's comeback sends strong message after T20 World Cup snub

Considered the heir apparent to Virat Kohli since his early days with the Indian team, Gill was seated firmly on the throne when he was named the Test and ODI skipper in 2025.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 20:21 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 20:21 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricket

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