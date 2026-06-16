Shubman Gill's comeback sends strong message after T20 World Cup snub

<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill</a> may have chosen diplomacy to address his unexpected exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad last December, but it’s safe to assume that deep down, the stunning move by the selection committee would have stung him badly.</p>.<p>Considered the heir apparent to Virat Kohli since his early days with the Indian team, Gill was seated firmly on the throne when he was named the Test and ODI skipper in 2025 — all in a span of six months. And at the same time, he was serving as the deputy to T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, an indication that he was going to be the total leader of the current generation.</p>.<p>But crisscrossing continents and switching flannels and formats with barely any stopover time does take its toll on anyone, and the 26-year-old Gill felt it in the T20Is just before the World Cup at home. In the five-match series against Australia Down Under, he mustered just 132 runs, while against South Africa at home in December, he accrued just 32 runs in three games. With the T20 World Cup approaching fast, the selection committee and the team management promptly dropped Gill.</p>.Afghanistan ODIs offer Team India chance to test bench strength.<p>There were two ways of dealing with disappointment — either sulk or rise. Gill, whose sedate exterior betrays the typically Punjabi grit inside, figured the best way to respond is to make the bat talk. And since the beginning of the IPL, Gill has been in sensational touch, showing why he’s still one of the most accomplished all-format batters in the world.</p>.<p>In the two-month-long IPL, the Gujarat Titans skipper hammered 732 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 163.02 — the best of his career since first joining Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. Unlike the modern-day T20 template of hell-for-leather from ball one, Gill relies on a slightly old-school approach of taking his time and then pressing the pedal. The chances of failure are somewhat less, and he, along with his team-mate and opening partner Sai Sudharsan, were extremely effective at it. For the record, GT entered a third IPL final where they lost to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Gill, following a five-day break, was back to leading India in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. The right-hander took off from where he had left off, top-scoring with 126 as India bundled the minnows inside three days. Then, after four days, Gill was in Dharamsala for the opening ODI versus the same opponents on Saturday. He barely showed any weariness as he anchored a tricky chase to perfection, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 66 balls to earn the Player of the Match in the rain-curtailed game.</p>.<p>The heavy downpour in the scenic venue reduced the affair to 25 overs a side, and Gill brought his IPL acumen to the fore to help India chug along smoothly against a tricky side who have beaten all Full Member nations in at least one format except the Men In Blue. He bided his time at the start owing to the challenging conditions before effortlessly switching on the gears.</p>.<p>The road back to the T20 side may be difficult at the moment for Gill, but the main agenda on his mind will be the ODI World Cup scheduled for October-November 2027. It’s also a format tailor-made for his style of batting, where he averages a whopping 57.3 from 62 matches with a highest score of 208. And he’ll be looking to exert his dominance over the next six months where India are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs. </p>