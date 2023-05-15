Shubman Gill's ton powers Gujarat Titans to 188/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shubman Gill scored a sparkling century before Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliant five-wicket haul stopped Gujarat Titans at 188 for nine in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform.

The duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who chipped in with 47 off 36 balls, added 147 runs for the second wicket to power GT's innings.

For SRH, seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/30, including taking three wickets in an excellent final over that pegged back GT.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 188/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 101, Sai Sudharsan 47; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/30).