Shubman Gill's ton powers GT to 188/9 against SRH

Shubman Gill's ton powers Gujarat Titans to 188/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pacer Bhubaneshwar Kumar was the star bowler for the visitors, picking up 5 wickets to his name

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 15 2023, 21:21 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 21:53 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Shubman Gill scored a sparkling century before Bhuvneshwar Kumar's brilliant five-wicket haul stopped Gujarat Titans at 188 for nine in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Invited to bat first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha for a duck but Gill smashed 101 off 58 balls to help his team set a solid platform.

The duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who chipped in with 47 off 36 balls, added 147 runs for the second wicket to power GT's innings.

For SRH, seasoned seamer Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 5/30, including taking three wickets in an excellent final over that pegged back GT.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 188/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 101, Sai Sudharsan 47; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/30).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

 