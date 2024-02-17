Siraj, Kuldeep on fire as India bowl out England for 219, reach 44/1 at tea

Rajkot: Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav upped the ante in absence of a peerless Ravichandran Ashwin to give India a vital 126-run first innings lead which extended to 170 as hosts reached 44 for 1 at tea on the third day of the third Test against England.

England suffered a mini-collapse from an assured 290 for 5 to get all out for 319 in 71.1 overs with Siraj ending with figures of 4 for 84 while Kuldeep's twin strike at the start of the day set the tone.

Senior operators Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with one and two wickets respectively to ensure that India didn't suffer after Ashwin withdraw from the game due to medical emergency in the family.

India made an unhurried start to their second essay but skipper Rohit Sharma perished for 19, which left the inexperienced middle-order to deliver the goods.

The first innings centurion missed a slog sweep off Joe Root's delivery and was adjudged leg-before.