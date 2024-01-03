Siraj's 6/15 helps India bowl South Africa out for 55 at lunch on Day 1

Cape Town: Mohammed Siraj produced a spell to remember as India bundled out South Africa for 55, their lowest total against the visitors, inside lunch on day one of the second Test here on Wednesday.

In a straight spell of nine overs, Siraj picked a career-best 6 for 15 as the South African batters made a beeline back to the dug-out, unable to counter the disconcerting bounce and the movement, both inward and outward, that he extracted off the surface.

It was also South Africa's lowest total in Test cricket since their readmission into international cricket in 1991.

Before Siraj's special effort, the only Indian in country’s 92 year Test history to take five wickets before lunch was left-arm spinner Maninder Singh, who achieved the feat against Pakistan in Bengaluru back in 1986-1987.

On a humid Wednesday morning, South African batters found what a great leveller the game of cricket is with Siraj ripping the heart out of the Proteas batting with a masterclass of pace, swing and seam movement. The Proteas innings ended in just 23.2 overs.

David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15) were the only two batters to hit the double digits as the South African supporters in stands were stunned into silence.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/25 in 8 overs) also kept the pressure from the other end as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma kept his promise of making opposite number Dean Elgar’s life miserable in his farewell Test.