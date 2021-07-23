SL vs IND: Dananjaya, Jayawickrama help Sri Lanka dismiss India for dismal 225 in 3rd ODI

Spinners Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each to help Sri Lanka bowl out India for 225 in the rain-hit third One-Day International on Friday.

Jayawickrama, a left-arm spinner who returned figures of 3-59 on his ODI debut, combined with Dananjaya to trigger a middle-order collapse as India slipped from 179-4 to 195-8 in Colombo.

India, who had sealed the three-match series after two successive wins, elected to bat first and started strongly, only to lose their way after a 100-minute rain delay.

Jayawickrama got Hardik Pandya out lbw for 19 after Sri Lanka successfully reviewed the on-field umpire's call of not out.

Sri Lanka soon challenged another decision and Dananjaya, a mystery spinner, sent back Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 53 in India's previous victory, lbw for 40.

Dananjaya then struck twice in one over to rattle the Indian batters before Rahul Chahar (13) and Navdeep Saini (15) put on 29 runs for the ninth wicket to give their team a more respectable total.

The tourists were 147-3 when rain stopped play after the 23rd over and lost all their 10 wickets in 43.1 overs.

Earlier skipper Shikhar Dhawan was out early, caught behind off Dushmantha Chameera for 13, but fellow opener Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson took the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Shaw, who made a run-a-ball 49, and Samson, who hit 46 off 46 balls, put on 74 runs for the second wicket.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka trapped Shaw lbw and then Jayawickrama sent back Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman who is one of the five debutants for India.