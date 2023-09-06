SLC keeping other venues ready as uncertainty still looms

If Godfrey Dabrera’s itinerary for Thursday is read into, it would reveal that there’s still some uncertainty in Sri Lanka Cricket regarding the venues.

Dabrera, the national curator, is travelling on the day to Hambantota and Pallekele to ensure that the venues are ready should a potential change take place.

This development comes three days before Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the opening game of the Sri Lankan Super Four leg on September 9.

Colombo, which was the original venue as per the schedule, was dropped initially as SLC thought it better to move the games out of the nation’s capital because of horrid weather conditions.

The two venues in the running were Pallekele and Hambantota, but there was confirmation from SLC officials on Tuesday that the games would remain in Colombo.