<p>India’s historic T20 World Cup victory in Ahmedabad prompted former captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahendra-singhdhoni">Mahendra Singh Dhoni </a>to return to social media after nearly two years. In a light-hearted Instagram post, Dhoni congratulated the team and joked about head coach Gautam Gambhir’s typically serious expression.<br></p><p>"History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play," he posted after attending the final in which India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the trophy for a third time.</p>.<p>Taking a playful dig at Gambhir’s intense personality, Dhoni added: “Coach Sahab smile looks great on u, intensity with a smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER)"</p><p><br>India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, delivered a dominant all-round performance in the final on Sunday night. After being put in to bat, the Indian top order, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, launched an aggressive assault to power the team to a record 255 for 5.</p><p><br>In reply, India’s bowling attack was led by Jasprit Bumrah, taking four wickets for just 15 runs in his allotted overs.</p><p><br>Dhoni had earlier guided India to its first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup </a>title in the inaugural 2007 edition. The team secured its second title in 2024 under Rohit Sharma, who was also present at the final match on Sunday.</p>