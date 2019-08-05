Smith slams second ton as Aus eye victory

Australia set England an imposing target of 398 to win the first Ashes Test after the visitors declared their second innings on 487/7 late on the fourth day at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Steve Smith made 142, his second hundred of the match, in his first Test since he completed a 12-month ban for his role in last year’s ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Matthew Wade scored 110 as Australia piled on the runs against an England attack missing James Anderson, unable to bowl after breaking down with a calf injury earlier in the match.

England will need to set a new national record if they are to achieve an unlikely victory. The most they have ever made in the fourth innings to win a Test is 332/7 against Australia at Melbourne, back in 1928/29.

England, in reply, reached 13-0 at stumps on day four. Jason Roy and Rory Burns emerged unscathed from seven overs at the end of the day as the home side bid to save the game.

Smith is just the fifth Australia batsman to score a hundred in both innings of an Ashes Test, following Warren Bardsley (1909), Arthur Morris (1946/47), Steve Waugh (1997) and Matthew Hayden (2002/03). Having reached lunch on 98 not out, Smith went to three figures in style when he cover-drove England paceman Stuart Broad for his 10th four in 147 balls faced.

While there was applause from a packed crowd, there were also renewed chants of “Crying on the telly, we saw you crying on the telly” in a reference to the emotional press conference Smith gave in Sydney after he was sent home from South Africa.

Wicketkeeper Wade, playing as a specialist batsman, with Australia captain Tim Paine behind the stumps, reverse-swept Root to complete a 70-ball fifty.