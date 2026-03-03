Menu
Smriti Mandhana climbs to top of Women's ODI batters' rankings

Mandhana has collected 790 points with her fine performances in the just-concluded three-match series against Australia.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 09:39 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 09:39 IST
Cricket newsCricketTeam IndiaSmriti MandhanaICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

