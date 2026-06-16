Smriti Mandhana only Indian among TIME magazine's 100 most influential sportspersons

<p>Cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti-mandhana">Smriti Mandhana </a>has become only Indian among <em>TIME</em> magazine's 100 most influential sportspersons. </p><p><em>TIME’s</em> list of the 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026 features athletes, coaches, advocates and investors who are “people shaping sports today.” </p><p>American basketball legend LeBron James headlined the list, and includes prominent names like Lionel Messi, Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, basketball player Victor Wembanyama, legendary golfer Rory McIlroy among others.</p>.‘My periods started while batting’: Smriti Mandhana’s revelation shines light on the untold realities of women in sport.<p>The other big names in the list include another football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma, who last year led his team to a historic Test series win in India as well as victory in the World Test Championship (WTC), basketball player for the New York Knicks Jalen Brunson and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.</p><p>"The Mumbai-born left-handed opening batter was the first Indian woman to score a double century in a domestic one-day game, the first to score a century in all three international formats, and is a joint holder of the most international women’s cricket centuries with 17," <a href="https://time.com/collection/time100-sports/2026/smriti-mandhana/">Mandhana's profile</a> read. </p><p>“But Mandhana is proudest of the team honors she is also accumulating. She captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the 2024 and 2026 Women's Premier League titles and was vice captain for India’s triumph at last year’s ICC Women's World Cup, scoring the second-most runs in the tournament,” <em>TIME</em> said.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>