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Smriti Mandhana only Indian among TIME magazine's 100 most influential sportspersons

TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026 features athletes, coaches, advocates and investors who are 'people shaping sports today.'
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 05:39 IST
Sports NewsCricketSmriti MandhanaTrending

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