Smriti Mandhana retains top spot in women's ODI rankings

Jemimah Rodrigues dropped a rung to 12th after India lost the three-match ODI series 0-3 against Australia.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 14:43 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 14:43 IST
