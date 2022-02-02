Some players, support staff test Covid-19 positive: BCCI Treasurer

With the first ODI against the West Indies set to kickstart in just a few days, some players and support staff of the Indian men's cricket team have tested positive for Covid-19, Arun Kumar Dhumal, BCCI Treasurer told ANI.

Dhumal further stated that BCCI is watching the situation closely.

It has been brought to the notice that some players and some support staff have tested positive for #COVID19...BCCI is watching the situation: Arun Kumar Dhumal, BCCI Treasurer to ANI — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

