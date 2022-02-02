Some players test Covid-19 positive: BCCI Treasurer

Some players, support staff test Covid-19 positive: BCCI Treasurer

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 02 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 21:52 ist
Board of Control for Cricket in India logo. Credit: AFP Photo

With the first ODI against the West Indies set to kickstart in just a few days, some players and support staff of the Indian men's cricket team have tested positive for Covid-19, Arun Kumar Dhumal, BCCI Treasurer told ANI.

Dhumal further stated that BCCI is watching the situation closely. 

 

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
BCCI
Covid-19

