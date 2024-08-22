Sometimes you need a little bit of luck: Rahul Dravid

"Sometimes at the end of the day, you need a little bit of luck. (Against South Africa in T20WC final)… 30 balls to go, 30 runs to go. (It was about) incredible execution, incredible calmness by Rohit." "We didn't focus on what we needed to do, but we needed a guy who could keep his foot within one inch of a line. Sometimes (it is) the skill," he said without mentioning Suryakumar Yadav’s juggling act at the ropes to complete David Miller's dismissal.