Sourav Ganguly hospitalised in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 27 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 15:07 ist
Sourav Ganguly. Credit: PTI file photo.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been taken to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain. According to his family members, the former India skipper was feeling uneasy since Tuesday night and after he felt chest pain on Tuesday.

Hospital sources said that they were preparing a team of doctors so that treatment could start immediately after Ganguly arrives.

 

On January 2, Ganguly was hospitalised after he suffered a sudden blackout while working out at the gym. He was admitted to hospital with chest pain and later doctors attending to him said that he had suffered a mild heart attack. He underwent angioplasty and was discharged January 7.

Sources in Kolkata Police said that a green corridor has been formed to ensure that Ganguly reaches the hospital as early as possible.

