Sourav Ganguly places onus on batters to end India's decade-long ICC trophy drought

A global title may be eluding India for a decade now, but former captain Sourav Ganguly said on Thursday that there is no need to press panic button while placing the onus on batters to win the World Cup at home. India have not won an ICC event after the MS Dhoni-led side triumphed in the Champions Trophy beating England in 2013.

Since then, India have featured in eight knockout matches, including semifinals and finals, in the ICC tournaments but failed to win a title.