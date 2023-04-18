Sourav Ganguly unfollows Virat Kohli amid rift

Sourav Ganguly has unfollowed Virat Kohli on Instagram, a day after the latter did the same with former BCCI president, following a rift between the two, which became all the more evident after the IPL clash between Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

RCB batter and former India captain Virat Kohli unfollowed the Delhi Capitals mentor after the rift was recorded on live TV when Ganguly avoided shaking hands with Kohli after RCB beat DC by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a video circulating on social media from the game that happened last Saturday, Ganguly was spotted skipping the queue to avoid a handshake with Kohli after DC head coach Ricky Ponting stopped the RCB batter during the post-match customary handshakes.

Kohli stepped down as T20I captain and was later sacked as the captain of the ODI team during Ganguly's term as BCCI president.

A week later, Kohli made a stunning revelation at a press conference during India's tour of South Africa in 2021 that there was no communication between him and the selection committee about the change in ODI leadership and he was told hours before the selection meeting for Test series that selectors have decided that he won't be the captain.

Notably, in an interview by Chetan Sharma, who retired from the post of chief selector for BCCI, the former India pacer had made a startling revelation about the rift between Kohli and Ganguly.

In the sting video, Sharma made several shocking claims and talked about the ego clash between the two.

Sharma also claimed that Virat Kohli had started to consider himself bigger than the game, and that didn't go down well in the BCCI, and that's why they were eager to remove him from the leadership role and took advantage of his rough patch in 2021 to replace him with Rohit Sharma, who, as per Chetan, wasn't the preferred choice.

(With agency inputs)