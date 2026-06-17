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Homesportscricket

Sourav Ganguly's rivalry with Avishek Dalmiya out in the open as CAB hits back at corruption charges

CAB chief Sourav Ganguly issued a fiery rebuttal to former president Avishek Dalmiya’s corruption claims ahead of the crucial September AGM.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:46 IST
sportsCricketSourav Ganguly

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