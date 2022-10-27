South Africa crush Bangladesh by 104 runs at T20 WC

South Africa crush Bangladesh by 104 runs at T20 World Cup

The pair came together after Temba Bavuma fell in the first over and powered them to 205-5, with Bangladesh dismissed for just 101 in the 17th over

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Oct 27 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 12:32 ist
South Africa's players celebrate their victory during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Rilee Rossouw blasted 109 and shared in a 168-run stand with Quinton de Kock as South Africa crushed Bangladesh to kick-start their Twenty20 World Cup title charge in Sydney on Thursday.

The pair came together after Temba Bavuma fell in the first over and powered them to 205-5, with Bangladesh dismissed for just 101 in the 17th over.

T20 World Cup
Sports News
Cricket
South Africa
Bangladesh

