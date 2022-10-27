South Africa crush Bangladesh by 104 runs at T20 World Cup

Rilee Rossouw blasted 109 and shared in a 168-run stand with Quinton de Kock as South Africa crushed Bangladesh to kick-start their Twenty20 World Cup title charge in Sydney on Thursday.
The pair came together after Temba Bavuma fell in the first over and powered them to 205-5, with Bangladesh dismissed for just 101 in the 17th over.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube