South Africa eye another mighty hit against Pakistan

Chennai: Pakistan, going through a turbulent ride that seemingly appears to bring their World Cup campaign to a premature halt, face the Herculean challenge of stopping the sizzling run of South Africa when the two sides lock horns in an important clash here on Friday.
Both South Africa and Pakistan started off with impressive wins in their opening two matches before suffering a reversal in their third game — the former handed a shock defeat by minnows Netherlands and the latter going down to arch-rivals India. Since that reversal, however, South Africa have kicked an extra gear, winning their next two matches by massive margins, while Pakistan have moved in the reverse direction.
With 4 points from 5 games, Pakistan are in a situation similar to the 1992 World Cup where they will have to win all the remaining four games to stay in contention for the semifinal race. For that to happen though, they really need a miracle considering how bad they have fared in pretty much all departments of the game. Their batting has been mediocre, bowling has been atrocious and fielding pathetic. What is worse, their usually dependable skipper Babar Azam has looked ordinary and is unable to lead the side with his captaincy under the radar.
On the other hand, South Africa, with 8 points from 5 games, have looked a well-oiled engine. Their batters have been plundering runs at will, the bowlers rolling over sides consistently and their fielding has been the usual sharp and electric. Barring the shock show against Netherlands, they have appeared like the strong Protean sides of the past. A win on Friday will catapult them to the top of the table and boost
their semifinal chances and that is what will be on their minds.
South Africa
Heinrich Klaasen
Although opener Quinton de Kock has been the standout batter for South Africa with three hundreds so far, Heinrich Klaasen has been their MVP with two fantastic back-to-back knocks which has been fundamental to their success. The No.5 batter first smashed a 67-ball 109 against defending champions England before hammering a 49-ball 90 versus Bangladesh. Standing just a shade under 6 feet, Klaasen is tailor-made for the small Indian grounds with his power hitting. Against Bangladesh, he smashed eight sixes and given how ordinary Pakistani spinners have been so far, Klaasen will be licking his lips of launching the balls into the yellow stands of Chepauk.
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan
For a Pakistan team that has failed as a collective unit, Mohammad Rizwan has been the sole bright spark with 302 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter has often walked in with the team in trouble but the 31-year-old, blessed with a very calm mind, has batted with discipline and character. Not a massive hitter of the cricket ball unlike most wicketkeeper-batters in international cricket now, Rizwan is an old-school player who likes to grind it out before slowly switching gears. Unlike Klaasen who deals primarily in sixes, Rizwan likes hitting the ball through the turf. His simple uncomplicated technique will also be the need of the hour in tricky Chepauk.