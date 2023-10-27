South Africa eye another mighty hit against Pakistan

With 4 points from 5 games, Pakistan are in a situation similar to the 1992 World Cup where they will have to win all the remaining four games to stay in contention for the semifinal race. For that to happen though, they really need a miracle considering how bad they have fared in pretty much all departments of the game. Their batting has been mediocre, bowling has been atrocious and fielding pathetic. What is worse, their usually dependable skipper Babar Azam has looked ordinary and is unable to lead the side with his captaincy under the radar.