South Africa have their task cut out against Sri Lanka

Time has not been particularly kind to either South Africa or Sri Lanka and their cricket.
Even when decently coalesced, they have been but afterthoughts at World Cups. This year, more so because one of them has barely had enough match practice, and the other does not look like it can do any cart-toppling this time around.
The former is South Africa, who have played around seven One-day Internationals (ODI) since April this year, and the latter is Sri Lanka, who have looked apathetic to their progress and transition.
This then is a chance for both sides to shake off reputations they have garnered - even helped perpetuate to a degree - over the course of the last season, and show the remainder of the teams in the mix that they have more to them than meets the eye.
Basically, Sri Lanka need to evoke the spirit of 1996 to get to the promised land yet again, while South Africa need to look beyond the inconceivable heartbreak of the 1999 World Cup semifinals to do what they have promised to do.
It was not a feat the now-retired AB de Villiers could achieve for them, nor his predecessors of some fame. That said, they have the recipe and the ingredients. Can they cook though?
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have one advantage, and that is their spinners. In India, that might just be enough to get them cooking.
Team talk
SOUTH AFRICA: It is not easy to put a metric on Anrich Nortje’s impact for his team and on the opposition, but someone that quick and that consistent, and with that wing span, can make all the difference when it comes down to it. It is a travesty then that South Africa will not be able to rely on him, or Sisanda Magala for that matter, for they both are ruled out.
South Africa, in typical fashion, still have a stellar crop of quicks to lean on and get the most out of as Kagiso Rabada looks to offer a guiding hand to Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Marco Jansen. Spinners, though, are an area of concern.
SRI LANKA: A similar problem plagues Sri Lanka as they got news of Wanindu Hasaranga’s unavailability for the tournament. The wily spinner will be more than missed given the conditions which prevail in the sub-continent, but then again they still have an entire array of spinners to choose from to get the job done.
In stark contrast, their pace unit wears the look of touch-and-break fragility after Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out with an injury. It is all very concerning, save for the spinners of course, but you never know with the men from the Emerald Isles.
Players in spotlight:
Henrich Klaasen is not someone many bowlers will want to muck about with because the margin for error against this batter with an innate desire to clear boundary ropes is slim to none. He has been one of the most breathtaking batters in this era and has built up a rather impressive portfolio since making his ODI debut in 2018.
As for the Lankans, Maheesh Theekshana will be their best bet in the weeks to come. The finger spinner has picked up 31 wickets in 15 games since the start of 2023 and is someone Dasun Shanaka has come to rely on more and more.
Pitch/Conditions:
There has been some work done to the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in recent months but that is not to say that the pitch is going to play any different from how it always has: one for the batters aided by a non-so-insignificant fact that the boundaries are short.
The weather, expectedly, is hot with zero chance of rain.
Squads:
SOUTH AFRICA: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
SRI LANKA: Henrich Klaasen (capt), Kusal Mendis (vice-capt), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne.
Form guide (last five games):
SOUTH AFRICA: W, W, L, L, W.
SRI LANKA: L, W, L, W, W.