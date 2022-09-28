SA manage 106/8 against India in first T20I

South Africa manage 106/8 against India in first T20I

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2022, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 20:46 ist
South Africa's David Miller being bowled out by Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh during the 1st T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

South Africa notched 106 for 8 in 20 overs against India in the opening match of the three-match T20I series in Thiruvananthapuram.

India, yet to bat, need 107 to win.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
South Africa
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

 