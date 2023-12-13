South Africa reach rain-reduced target to beat India

South Africa: South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks laid the foundation as they beat India by five wickets after reaching a rain-reduced target to win their second Twenty20 international at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

South Africa were set 152 off 15 overs because rain delayed play for almost an hour after India had been sent into bat and made 180-7 off 19.3 overs.

Hendricks fell short of a half century but his 49 runs off 27 balls proved the basis for success to allow South Africa to go ahead in the three-match series after Sunday’s opening clash in Durban was washed out.

South Africa scored 154-5 to secure victory with seven balls remaining with Andile Phehlukwayo hitting a six to finish off the contest.

India were put into bat on a fast track and lost their first wicket after three balls as David Miller took a flying catch at square leg off Marco Jansen to see Yashasvi Jaiswal back without scoring.